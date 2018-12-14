Freed’s offering free cupcakes on Saturday

A container of cupcakes, boxed up by owner Max Jacobson-Fried, sits on top of the counter at Freed's Bakery at its newest location at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. in the Shadow Mountain Marketplace, just north of the northern 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Freed's Bakery

Free cupcakes!

Saturday is National Cupcake Day, and to celebrate, Freed’s Bakery is offering free cupcakes to 100 lucky people.

Freed’s, which is showcased on the Food Network show “Vegas Cakes,” will give a free holiday-themed cupcake to the first 50 people who come in Saturday to the bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. or Freed’s Dessert Shop at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. Both locations open at 8 a.m.

The company’s holiday offerings also include gingerbread houses, rugelach, cookie tins, custom cakes, matzo brittle, yule logs and more.

