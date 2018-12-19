French-American ‘Favorite Bistro’ debuts at The Linq Promenade

The Linq Promenade will get a taste of France on Thursday with the opening of Favorite Bistro, serving what’s described as French fare with American flair. Executive chef Adil Slassi formerly worked at Lavo at Palazzo and Payard Patisserie Bistro, which was at Caesars Palace.

Executive chef Adil Slassi of Favorite Bistro was formerly at Lavo at Palazzo and Payard Patisserie & Bistro at Caesars Palace. (Courtesy)

Kerry Clasby, manager of the Downtown 3rd Farmers Market, is shown at the market at 300 N. Casino Center Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, April 18, 2014. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dark and white chocolate peppermint bark stacked and tied together over a black background. Extreme shallow depth of field with selective focus on ribbon.

The Linq Promenade will get a taste of France on Thursday with the opening of Favorite Bistro, serving what’s described as French fare with American flair. Executive chef Adil Slassi formerly worked at Lavo at Palazzo and Payard Patisserie & Bistro, which was at Caesars Palace. The menu lists such dishes as short ribs Bourguignon, cassoulet and burgers, with brunch selections such as stuffed brioche French toast, Liege waffles and lobster Benedict.

Benefit bartending

The local chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild got together at the Sand Dollar Lounge on Sunday night to throw its annual holiday party and raise a little money for The Center. The party, with local bartenders dressed to impress, overflowed into the courtyard behind the bar and several vacant offices in the complex, where representatives of various liquor companies offered samples. More than 300 people attended, raising over $10,000.

Help for fire victim

The local restaurant community came together over the weekend for a pair of dinners to benefit Intuitive Forager Kerry Clasby, the California-based organizer of the Downtown 3rd Farmers Market and other ventures, who lost many of her belongings in the recent Woolsey Fire in Malibu. About 100 people attended the meals hosted by Rooster Boy Cafe’s Sonia El-Nawal, raising more than $7,000. Esther’s Kitchen, Cured & Whey, Other Mama, Spago, Libertine Social, Metro Pizza and Tealet were among the local restaurants that donated food, with others coming out to either lend a hand or buy a ticket.

Fave holiday sweets Candystore.com, a bulk candy store, recently conducted a survey to find the favorite Christmas candy in every state. In Nevada, it’s that crunchy, chocolatey wonder peppermint bark, followed by candy canes and Starburst. Residents of our neighbor to the west favor Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Minis, followed by peppermint bark and Hershey’s Kisses, while Arizona likes Reese’s Minis, Hershey’s Kisses and Skittles. Utah eschews chocolate in its top choice of reindeer corn, with Hershey’s Kisses and M&M’s as runners-up.

Candystore.com also offers a ranking of the worst Christmas sweets, led by Christmas nougat candy, reindeer corn and Peeps, although peppermint bark is (maybe inexplicably) in there at No. 4, followed by (ditto) cherry cordials, Lifesavers Storybooks, white peppermint M&M’s, non-peppermint candy canes, ribbon candy and hard candy mix.

Sightings

The latest star of “The Bachelor,” Colton Underwood, with fellow “Bachelor” franchise members Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann, at Tao at The Venetian.

