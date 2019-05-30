French-inspired pastry shop to open in Las Vegas

The new Saint Honore' Doughnuts & Beignets in Las Vegas makes couture-inspired pastries and snacks, including a shake topped with a unicorn doughnut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets will open at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at 9460 W. Flamingo Road (near Fort Apache Road) with free beignets, one per person.

From Alexandra Lourdes and Michael Santos and Steve and Lin Jerome, owners of Cafe Lola on Hualapai Way, Saint Honoré will serve artisanal pastries with ingredients such as Tahitian vanilla bean, Nutella, rose petals and 24-karat gold, with gluten-free and vegan choices available.

The new shop gets its name from the street in Paris that’s home to a number of designer fashion houses, which was in turn named for the patron saint of bakers, confectioners and pastry chefs.

“We wanted it to be fashion-meets-food,” Steve Jerome said.

Indeed. The patisserie has a number of Instagrammable accents, such as neon and original pop artwork. Among the French-inspired “haute couture” doughnuts are The Audrey, a riff on coconut cream pie; the Champs Elysées, with salted caramel and Nutella; La Grande Dame, with rose and Champagne; and Bonjour Mademoiselle, with the flavors of tiramisu. “Classic” doughnuts such as raspberry and sugar, lemon custard and maple are available, and beignets can be ordered plain, churro-style or Nutella-filled. Designer shakes include the Party Like It’s Your Birthday, which starts with vanilla ice cream embellished with cotton candy, rainbow sprinkles and a Queenie unicorn-style doughnut, and Ain’t Nuttin’ But a G Thang, with Nutella and hazelnut.

Classic doughnuts are $3-$4, couture doughnuts $6.95-$9.85 and beignets are $3.55 for three.

For more information, visit ilovesainthonore.com.

