French pastry is highlight of Waldorf Astoria’s tea — VIDEO

The Waldorf Astoria now serves caneles, a specialty pastry native to the Bordeaux region of France, as part of its afternoon tea.

Hotel executive pastry chef Tony Gauthier perfected his method while studying in his native France. While silicone molds are available, Gauthier prefers the traditional heavy copper molds, which are more expensive and a little difficult to handle but superior in terms of retaining heat. And it’s the heat retention that makes the canele special.

To begin, Gauthier infuses milk with vanilla bean and then mixes it into a batter along with flour, sugar, salt, eggs, butter and rum, which is allowed to mature for 24 to 36 hours.

The molds are heated in an oven for about five minutes at 350 degrees, then sprayed with butter, filled nearly to the top with the batter and baked for about 40 minutes. When turned out of the molds, they have shells of crisp caramelized sugar and interiors that are decadent and almost custardy, the flavors characterized by the deeply caramelized sugar, vanilla, butter and just a hint of rum.

The Waldorf Astoria’s afternoon tea is served in the 23rd-story Tea Lounge, with seatings from 11:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily. It’s $48 ($28 for children), which includes tea sandwiches, scones and desserts. There are several beverage options.

