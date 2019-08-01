French’s unveils mustard ice cream

French’s announced it is releasing mustard-flavored ice cream in celebration of National Mustard Day.

Some things are just not meant to be trifled with.

The original version of “Casablanca.” The 1963 Corvette Stingray. Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Now ice cream lovers might be wincing at the thought of the unspeakable.

As part of National Mustard Day on Aug. 3, French’s announced mustard-flavored ice cream will be available in New York and Los Angeles.

But why ruin ice cream?

According to French’s website, “after 115 years of using mustard to add something bold and unique to standard fare, we thought, ‘What about ice cream?’”

This isn’t like chocolate and peanut butter or pineapple and Canadian bacon being paired. Mustard has its place in the culinary world — on a hot dog or hamburger or cold cut sandwich.

On ice cream? There’s already foie gras, creole-tomato and the very unappetizing horse tongue flavors.

What’s next — chunks of corned beef with rye and sauerkraut swirled with French vanilla?