Kids back in school this week can only dream that their “Game of Thrones” lunch boxes would hold something like this.

Anthony Mair

Kids back in school this week can only dream that their “Game of Thrones” lunch boxes would hold something like this: The Fried PB&J starts with white bread, which is spread with peanut butter and strawberry jelly and fried until it’s crispy on the outside, melty within. Then it’s sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with marshmallow creme and Nutella dipping sauces. It’s $9 at The Still at The Mirage.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella