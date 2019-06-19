From Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, another twist on French toast
Here’s another entry in the ever-growing genre of dessert for breakfast: Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in the Arts District.
Here’s another entry in the ever-growing genre of dessert for breakfast: Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in the Arts District. Chef/owner James Trees starts with house-made blueberry bread pudding that he slices, dips in flour and the restaurant’s “carbonara mix” (egg yolks and mascarpone) and fries until just crispy. The slices are finished with spiced walnuts and Lyle’s Golden Syrup, plus a drizzle of cream fraiche. The dish is $11, and Esther’s Kitchen is at 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella