Frozen strawberries recalled over hepatitis A risk

The strawberries were sold at Walmart stores in Nevada and 31 other states.

Frozen strawberries sold under Great Value and other brands are being recalled due to the risk of Hepatitis A infection. (FDA)

Frozen strawberries sold in 32 states, including Nevada, are being recalled because of the risk of hepatitis A infection.

The Food and Drug Administration said Willamette Valley Fruit Co. initiated a voluntary recall Monday as a result of infections linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from Mexico.

The items were sold at Walmart stores in Nevada and 31 other states under the Great Value Mixed Fruit, Sliced Strawberries and Antioxidant Fruit Blend brands from Jan. 24 to June 8, the FDA said.

Affected berries were also sold at HEB stores in Texas and at Costco stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona.

Nine cases of hepatitis A in Washington, California and Oregon have been traced to the outbreak, according to officials.

The FDA is urging consumers who bought the recalled strawberries to throw them away.

For more details, visit the FDA website.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.