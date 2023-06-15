93°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Frozen strawberries recalled over hepatitis A risk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2023 - 3:29 pm
 
Frozen strawberries sold under Great Value and other brands are being recalled due to the risk ...
Frozen strawberries sold under Great Value and other brands are being recalled due to the risk of Hepatitis A infection. (FDA)

Frozen strawberries sold in 32 states, including Nevada, are being recalled because of the risk of hepatitis A infection.

The Food and Drug Administration said Willamette Valley Fruit Co. initiated a voluntary recall Monday as a result of infections linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from Mexico.

The items were sold at Walmart stores in Nevada and 31 other states under the Great Value Mixed Fruit, Sliced Strawberries and Antioxidant Fruit Blend brands from Jan. 24 to June 8, the FDA said.

Affected berries were also sold at HEB stores in Texas and at Costco stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona.

Nine cases of hepatitis A in Washington, California and Oregon have been traced to the outbreak, according to officials.

The FDA is urging consumers who bought the recalled strawberries to throw them away.

For more details, visit the FDA website.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
2
A’s ballpark funding bill heads to Nevada governor
A’s ballpark funding bill heads to Nevada governor
3
Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title
Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title
4
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
5
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pop superstar resumes her "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Shows by Adele, Erykah Badu and Bill Maher, plus Juneteenth celebrations, highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories
You must sign a waiver to eat the hottest chicken sandwich at this new Vegas spot
You must sign a waiver to eat the hottest chicken sandwich at this new Vegas spot
What’s replacing Stripburger, a prime people-watching spot on the Strip
What’s replacing Stripburger, a prime people-watching spot on the Strip
Hooters looking to bust back into Las Vegas restaurant scene
Hooters looking to bust back into Las Vegas restaurant scene
Salt & Straw ice cream, 5 other eateries opening in Las Vegas
Salt & Straw ice cream, 5 other eateries opening in Las Vegas
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Durango resort reveals breezy California beach house restaurant
Durango resort reveals breezy California beach house restaurant