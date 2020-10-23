Gameday to Go provides taste of Raiders’ stadium experience

Fans won’t be in the seats at Allegiant Stadium for NFL games anytime soon, but the venue is offering some stadium food for at-home eating and drinking.

Allegiant Stadium's Gameday to Go packages are available for contactless pickup. (Joey Ungerer/Las Vegas Raiders)

You may not be able to be inside Allegiant Stadium when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday — team owner Mark Davis has said he won’t let any fans in until he can let ‘em all in — but you can at least get some of the flavor of the experience while watching at home.

Silver & Black Hospitality, Allegiant Stadium’s food-service provider, is offering Gameday to Go packages made up of some stadium food selections. It’s also offering weekly specials inspired by each opponent — crab dip with crispy plantain chips this week, for example, for $40.

The most basic package is Stadium Classics, which comes with four Raiders Dogs, one meatless loaded nachos, one Raiders Deluxe Popcorn, four water bottles, two bottled soft drinks and a “Signature Swag” package, $50.

Boomtown Burgers kicks it up with four charbroiled burgers, one house kettle chips and dip, two Bavarian pretzel bites with beer cheese, two popcorns, four water bottles, four soft drinks and a “Gameday Essentials” merch package, $100.

And the Taste of Allegiant Stadium has four burgers, four Allegiant Stadium Specialty Dogs, two loaded carne asada nachos, two pretzel bites with beer cheese, two popcorn, two boxes of candy, four water bottles, four soft drinks and a “Fan Cave Favorites” merch package, $200.

Upcoming opposing team-specific specials are Polish sausage with duck fat sauerkraut for Cleveland on Nov. 1 and bacon-wrapped street dog for Los Angeles on Nov. 8. Margarita kits also are available.

Quantities are limited, so order early through the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium app. Curbside pickup at the stadium on game day is contact-free. For more info, visit allegiantstadium/gameday-to-go.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.