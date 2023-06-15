Gamers rise up: Area15 opens new arcade bar that welcomes guests under 21

Asylum Bar + Arcade marries the nostalgic arcade experience with games from the 21st century — and boozy cocktails.

Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)

Area15 has added another bar to its 20-acre complex that marries the nostalgic arcade experience with games from the 21st century.

Asylum Bar + Arcade features a mix of 32 classic and new arcade games, 12 pinball machines and four pool tables. Before heading out to play an intense round of Pac-Man, you can check out the bar’s drink menu which includes specialty cocktails; “boozy” slushies like King Coopa’s Cucumber Margarita made with tequila, cucumber puree, lime and agave; and curated canned and draft beers.

The venue is in a similar theme of Area15’s other neon, blacklight bars The Beast and Oddwood Bar, with brightly-colored murals and lighting.

But, unlike other bars at Area15, Asylum allows guests under 21 daily on the bar’s first floor from opening until 9 p.m. The bar’s second floor is only accessible for guests of drinking age, according to Area15.

Asylum also plans to host a lineup of local DJs and video gaming meet-ups for tourists and locals to enjoy. Upcoming events and entertainment dates have not yet been announced.

The bar is open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit asylumarcade.com.

