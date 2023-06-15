93°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Gamers rise up: Area15 opens new arcade bar that welcomes guests under 21

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2023 - 3:36 pm
 
Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)
Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)
Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)
Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)
Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)
Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)
Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)
Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)
Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)
Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15. (Courtesy of Area15)

Area15 has added another bar to its 20-acre complex that marries the nostalgic arcade experience with games from the 21st century.

Asylum Bar + Arcade features a mix of 32 classic and new arcade games, 12 pinball machines and four pool tables. Before heading out to play an intense round of Pac-Man, you can check out the bar’s drink menu which includes specialty cocktails; “boozy” slushies like King Coopa’s Cucumber Margarita made with tequila, cucumber puree, lime and agave; and curated canned and draft beers.

The venue is in a similar theme of Area15’s other neon, blacklight bars The Beast and Oddwood Bar, with brightly-colored murals and lighting.

But, unlike other bars at Area15, Asylum allows guests under 21 daily on the bar’s first floor from opening until 9 p.m. The bar’s second floor is only accessible for guests of drinking age, according to Area15.

Asylum also plans to host a lineup of local DJs and video gaming meet-ups for tourists and locals to enjoy. Upcoming events and entertainment dates have not yet been announced.

The bar is open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit asylumarcade.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
2
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
3
A’s ballpark funding bill heads to Nevada governor
A’s ballpark funding bill heads to Nevada governor
4
Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title
Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title
5
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pop superstar resumes her "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Shows by Adele, Erykah Badu and Bill Maher, plus Juneteenth celebrations, highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories
Green Valley, Red Rock Resort to host Fourth of July firework shows
Green Valley, Red Rock Resort to host Fourth of July firework shows
Kebabs, DJs and boozy hookah at a new Southern Highlands restaurant
Kebabs, DJs and boozy hookah at a new Southern Highlands restaurant
Want to swim off Strip this summer? Check out these local pools, splash pads
Want to swim off Strip this summer? Check out these local pools, splash pads
Plaza uses photo-friendly approach to draw in Main Street visitors
Plaza uses photo-friendly approach to draw in Main Street visitors
Off-Strip venue steps up for live shows
Off-Strip venue steps up for live shows
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip