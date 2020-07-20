Garage-themed burger spot coming to Town Square

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews restaurants are known for offering dozens of burger and beer options. Local hiring underway.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews will open in Town Square in the fall. (Sickies Garage)

A Sickies macaroni & cheese burger (Sickies Garage)

A new burger and beer spot called Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews will be coming to Town Square in the fall.

Sickies, a garage-themed family-friendly chain with locations in North and South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota, will take over the space that previously housed Claim Jumper. It’s expected to open in early fall. The company began a virtual search for cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts and dishwashers on Monday through its website, sickiesburgers.com/employment/las-vegas.

Sickies is known for offering 50 different burgers and 50 different beers. The restaurant also offers salads, wraps, seafood and chicken baskets, as well as boneless and traditional wings with a choice of two dozen sauces. While the local menu is expected to include many of the same over-the-top offerings as its other locations, it also will have some distinct Las Vegas flair.

