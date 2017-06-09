Gastro grill, café, buffet join Palms’ new restaurant lineup

Some details have finally emerged about the revamping of the Palms’ restaurant lineup in the wake of Station Casinos’ acquisition of the resort.

The biggest news is that a “seasonal gastro grill” will replace the recently closed Hooters. The new restaurant, which will be called Social Table, is expected to start serving customers mid-July. Seating will include poolside al fresco dining options during the warm-weather months, and the resort is promising it will also be a great spot for taking in a game as well as gambling at the bar. The menu is expected to feature craft beer and grilled specialties as well as other bar favorites.

In the meantime, the space that was once home to the 24 Seven Café will reopen on July 1 as the Lucky Penny Café. Open around the clock, it will offer standards like pizza, soup, salads, wok dishes, burgers and sandwiches, as well as a selection of booze-infused milkshakes. An unofficial video that purports to be the Lucky Penny’s interior was posted online Wednesday.

And finally, at least for now, The Bistro Buffet will close on June 30. It will be replaced by what the resort is referring to as a “food hall,” and promising will represent the “next generation of Las Vegas buffets.” Look for that this December.

Despite these changes to the Palms’ casual restaurant collection, there’s been no word so far of any Station-directed shakeup to the resort’s fine dinging collection, which include N9NE Steakhouses, Nove Italiano and Alizé.

