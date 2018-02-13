Get a $1,000 dessert for Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas — VIDEO

If making a big impression is important to you on Valentine’s Day, it might be difficult to top the multi-faceted dessert being served by Beauty Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

If making a big impression is important to you on Valentine’s Day, it might be difficult to top the multi-faceted dessert being served by Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. There’s a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rose Champagne to get things started. Glitter-dusted doughnuts are served with caramel, chocolate and berry dipping sauces. A jewelry box holds heart-shaped chocolates with various fillings. And cups of espresso macchiato are accompanied by a heart-shaped locket filled with sugar “jewels” and a chocolate sphere encasing a 0.10-carat round, brilliant-cut white diamond. The package is $1,000, and only six will be offered at each Beauty & Essex, which also has locations in Los Angeles and New York.