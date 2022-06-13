Get a free ‘birthday’ sandwich from Capriotti’s on Monday

In the mood for a free turkey sub? It’s a good thing that Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is celebrating its 46th birthday.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, which iwas founded in Wilmington, Delaware in 1976, is celebrating its 46th birthday Monday, June 13, 2022, by offering guests a buy-one-get-one turkey sandwich. (Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop)

In the mood for a free turkey sub? It’s a good thing that Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is celebrating its 46th birthday Monday. Even better, it’s a local company. Though Capriotti’s was founded in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1976, the restaurant chain is now based in Las Vegas.

So how do you get that sandwich? Download the free Capriotti’s app (head to GooglePlay Store or the iOS App store) or place your order online at order.capriottis.com.

Then, choose your buy-one-get-one sub. Three small styles are available during the special: The Bobbie (turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayonnaise); Cole Turkey (turkey, coleslaw, provolone cheese, Russian dressing and mayonnaise); and Homemade Turkey Sub (turkey topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise).

Finally, apply coupon code CAPS46BDAY at checkout.

Who needs cake when you have a free sandwich?