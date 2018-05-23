Get a free burger if your name has a form of ‘Ham’ or ‘Berg’

If your name includes a “Ham,” “Burg,” “Berger” or some combination thereof, then this deal has your name all over it.

“The Cure Burger” features a ground beef and pork blend stuffed with fontina cheese and topped with soy-marinated onions, jalapeño jelly, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo and parsnips on a brioche bun at Distill and Remedy's. RED Tavern Group

National Hamburger Day is on Monday. Between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on that day, customers with any variation of “ham” or “burger” in their legal name will receive a free gourmet burger at any of five Distill and Remedy’s locations.

Gourmet burgers include “The Cure Burger” featuring a ground beef and pork blend stuffed with fontina cheese and topped with soy-marinated onions, jalapeño jelly, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo and parsnips on a brioche bun. Another is the “Jalapeño Popper Burger” made with a ground beef patty stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese and bacon and topped with tomatoes, bacon and shredded lettuce tossed with jalapeño ranch dressing. It’s finished with hot-sauce fried onions.

Vegetarian options and build-your-own burgers are also available.

So someone tell David BeckHAM, Jesse EisenBERG and Jon HAMM that it’s their lucky day.

Eligible locations:

Distill Summerlin: 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Distill Southern Highlands: 4830 W. Pyle Ave., Las Vegas

Distill Centennial Hills: 6430 N. Durango Dr., Las Vegas

Remedy’s St. Rose: 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

Remedy’s Conestoga: 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson

