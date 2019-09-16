Get a free burger in Las Vegas on National Cheeseburger Day

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, Black Tap at The Venetian is giving away free All-American Burgers.

Free burgers — and all you have to do is show up.

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on Wednesday, Black Tap at The Venetian will give a free All-American Burger to the first 100 guests who order. Doors open at 11 a.m. The All-American is, as the name implies, a classic, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and a house-made special sauce.

Black Tap, which is off The Venetian’s casino, recently opened its renovated patio, which has views of the Strip and the resort’s outdoor gondolas.

The company is offering similar promotions at its locations in the United States, Singapore and the Middle East, and expects to give away 1,000 All-American burgers on Wednesday. It’s also known for its over-the-top milkshakes, with sweet stuff layered on the glass and stacked atop the shake.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

