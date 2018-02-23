Food

Get a free doughnut in Las Vegas today to celebrate the snow

By Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2018 - 3:41 pm
 

Winter has finally arrived in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Valley is experiencing its first “widespread” snowfall of the winter season today, according to the National Weather Service, and Las Vegans are flocking to Red Rock Canyon to welcome the flurries.

Fractured Prune (9460 W Flamingo Rd #115) has created a White Out doughnut to celebrate the snow. It’s a vanilla cake doughnut with vanilla glaze, powdered sugar and mini marshmallows.

If you head in before 10 p.m. tonight and give the code word “White out,” you can receive one for free.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

