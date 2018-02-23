Get a free doughnut in Las Vegas today to celebrate the snow

Fractured Prune has created a White Out doughnut to celebrate the snow.

You can get a free White Out doughnut at Fractured Prune in Las Vegas. Fractured Prune

Winter has finally arrived in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Valley is experiencing its first “widespread” snowfall of the winter season today, according to the National Weather Service, and Las Vegans are flocking to Red Rock Canyon to welcome the flurries.

Fractured Prune (9460 W Flamingo Rd #115) has created a White Out doughnut to celebrate the snow. It’s a vanilla cake doughnut with vanilla glaze, powdered sugar and mini marshmallows.

If you head in before 10 p.m. tonight and give the code word “White out,” you can receive one for free.

