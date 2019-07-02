Get a free pizza at Metro Pizza when you donate water
Metro Pizza has kicked off its annual bottled water collection for those in need.
Donate one full unopened case of 24 12-ounce bottles of water and you’ll receive a free individual cheese pizza.
Water will be accepted through the end of the month at the Metro locations at 1395 E. Tropicana Ave., 4001 S. Decatur Blvd., 6720 Sky Pointe Drive and 1420 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.
Water will be donated to several nonprofit organizations in Las Vegas. In the past two years, the company collected more than 125,000 bottles.
