Get a free pizza at Metro Pizza when you donate water

Metro Pizza has kicked off its annual bottled water collection for those in need.

Las Vegas resident Randy Davis makes a water donation to Metro Pizza during a water bottle drive, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the pizzeria located at 6720 Sky Pointe Drive in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Metro Pizza General Manager Chris Decker, right, and take out host Sydney Butler, center, receive a water donation from Las Vegas resident Elizabeth Backenstow during a water bottle drive, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the pizzeria located at 6720 Sky Pointe Drive in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Bottled water donations at Metro Pizza located at 6720 Sky Pointe Drive during their water bottle drive, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Metro Pizza take out host Sydney Butler, foreground, receives a water donation from Las Vegas resident Elizabeth Backenstow during a water bottle drive, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the pizzeria located at 6720 Sky Pointe Drive in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Metro Pizza has kicked off its annual bottled water collection for those in need.

Donate one full unopened case of 24 12-ounce bottles of water and you’ll receive a free individual cheese pizza.

Water will be accepted through the end of the month at the Metro locations at 1395 E. Tropicana Ave., 4001 S. Decatur Blvd., 6720 Sky Pointe Drive and 1420 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

Water will be donated to several nonprofit organizations in Las Vegas. In the past two years, the company collected more than 125,000 bottles.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.