Get a free pizza when you donate water at Metro Pizza

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2018
 

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for today as temperatures are expected to climb to 112 degrees.

John Arena of Metro Pizza knows how important it is to stay hydrated in Las Vegas’ scorching heat. Once again, he’s collecting water bottles to help those in Las Vegas who need it most.

Following last year’s success, Metro Pizza is relaunching their July water drive.

Bring in one full unopened case of 24 12-ounce bottles of water in July and you’ll get a free individual cheese pizza.

The promotion runs through July 31 at all Metro Pizza locations including 1395 E. Tropicana Ave., 4001 S. Decatur Blvd., 6720 Sky Pointe Dr., 4178 Koval Lane and 1420 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.

According to Metro Pizza, last year’s drive provided over 64,000 water bottles to homeless and at-need people in Southern Nevada.

This year’s donated water bottles will go to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Safe Nest, Three Square food bank, Shade Tree, American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, according to Metro Pizza.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

