In honor of National Crunchy Taco Day on March 21, Del Taco is giving away a free taco with any purchase between now and March 28.

The Del Taco. Del Taco

Celebrate National Crunchy Taco Day all week long.

To get the free taco, present the coupon from their Facebook page while placing your order.

The offer is valid at all of Del Taco’s 38 Las Vegas and Henderson locations.

