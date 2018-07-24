Get a great deal in Las Vegas for National Tequila Day

We’re in that long stretch between Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day, but it doesn’t have to be a dry one. Tuesday is National Tequila Day.

A cucumber margarita with Don Julio Añejo tequila is shown at Fiesta Mexicana. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese

We’re in that long stretch between Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day (Sept. 16), but it doesn’t have to be a dry one. Tuesday is National Tequila Day, and local restaurants and bars are celebrating with specials. Here are some of them; unless otherwise noted, the specials are available only on Tuesday.

Bandito Latin Kitchen & Cantina, 325 Hughes Center Drive: $5 Bandito Margaritas all day.

Borracha Mexican Cantina, Green Valley Ranch Resort: $24 all-you-can-drink Casamigos shots and margaritas, 4 to 10 p.m.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops: 50 percent off shots of Cabo Wabo tequila, El Espolon and Paco Chicano all week.

El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive: $6 house margaritas, $5 1942 Don Julio tequila shots. 2 to 6 p.m. and midnight to 4 a.m., half off well drinks and domestic beer, $3.50 street tacos, $7 food specials.

Freed’s Bakery, 9815 S. Eastern Ave.: Pineapple margarita cupcakes, which are vanilla cupcakes with pineapple/Key lime buttercream, a tequila wash and funky sprinkles, $3.25 each.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Red Rock Resort: $24 traditional taco plate and all-you-can-drink tequila and margaritas.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin: $6.95 shots of Patron Barrel Select Reposado.

Pink Taco, Hard Rock Hotel: $3 tequila shots with the purchase of a margarita. 4 to 6 p.m., Mi Casa margaritas, well drinks, Sonoran street hot dogs, chicken taquitos and Zonkey Nachos, $7.

PT’s Entertainment Group, multiple locations: $5 shots of Golden Entertainment’s limited-edition Patron Reposado tequila.

The Still Crafts, Drafts & Eats, Mirage: Unlimited tacos and tequila, $25, beginning at 4 p.m.

Therapy restaurant, 518 Fremont St.: Mango Ricky cocktail, with reposado tequila, mango puree, fresh lime and organic agave, $12.

