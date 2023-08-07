Get ‘Drunk in Love’ with these Beyonce-themed drink, dining options

Beyonce is coming to Las Vegas, and so are the specialty Queen Bey-inspired cocktails.

House of Blues will offer three Beyoncé-themed cocktails, from left: Hot Sauce in My Bag, Break My Soul and Lemonade. (House of Blues Restaurant & Bar)

The Queen, left, and The Hive cocktails at Aria's Proper Bar at Proper Eats Food Hall. (Aria Resort & Casino)

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour is coming to Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26 and 27, and restaurants across the valley are toasting to the occasion with specialty food and drink experiences.

Here are some unique cocktails and Beyonce-themed eats in Las Vegas that might make you “Drunk In Love”:

House of Blues

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar is offering three unique cocktails that will only be available the weekend of Beyonce’s visit:

“Lemonade,” a concoction of New Amsterdam vodka, blue curacao, grenadine and, of course, lemonade.

“Hot Sauce in My Bag,” a mix inspired by a lyric from Beyonce’s song “Formation” that includes Teremana Blanco tequila, Bitterman Hellfire bitters, sweet and sour mix and triple sec.

“Break My Soul,” made with Deep Eddy vodka, pineapple, grenadine and coconut puree.

Proper Bar at Aria

The Aria’s Proper Bar at Proper Eats Food Hall plans to serve Beyonce fans drinks named after the fandom and Queen Bey herself.

The featured cocktails, which are both $16, are:

“The Hive,” made with lemon juice, honey, triple sec and 50 Bleu vodka and garnished with a sugar rim.

“The Queen,” made with elderflower liqueur, Botanist gin, simple syrup, lemon juice, silver edible glitter and champagne.

The Front Yard at Ellis Island

Off the Strip, The Front Yard restaurant at Ellis Island Hotel and Casino is hosting the “Crazy in Brunch” on Aug. 26. The “Beyonce-themed extravaganza” will gather fans together for a midday food rally celebrating the beloved singer. Reservations for the brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. can now be made at opentable.com.

