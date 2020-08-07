Get flavors, colors of Jose Andres’ China Poblano in take-home feast

In a collaboration with Secret Burger, China Poblano’s chefs have compiled a five-course dinner complete with margaritas and playlist.

Twenty Vegetable Fried Rice at China Poblano. (China Poblano)

You can now bring the East-meets-West flavors of China Poblano, Jose Andres’ casual spot at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, to your home.

At Home with China Poblano is a collaboration between the restaurant and the off-the-menu dinner service Secret Burger. It’s a dinner for two of house-made tortilla chips, guacamole and salsa de chipotle; Twenty Vegetable Fried Rice; two carnitas tacos; Chicken Ji Song with lettuce cups, Kung Pao-style chicken and crispy sweet potato; churros; and two classic margaritas with fresh lime.

To complete the event there’s a China Poblano Spotify playlist. The package is $75 for two people; for $20 more, you can add pre-batched Flaca margarita and Ma cocktails, with garnishes and a China Poblano shaker.

It’s available — to those 21 and older — through Aug. 18, for pickup at the restaurant between 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 19. Purchase through secretburger.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.