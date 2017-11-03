Get free food, deals in Las Vegas for National Sandwich Day

Today is National Sandwich Day. Celebrate with deals at these Las Vegas sandwich shops.

The Bobbie sandwich. Capriotti's

Arby’s: Join their email list to get a free roast beef classic with drink purchase

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Free upgrades from small (9”) to medium size (12”) on all sandwiches

Earl of Sandwich: Buy one sandwich, get one free

Firehouse Subs: Be one of the first 50 customers to order any size Hook & Ladder sub and get a free chips and medium drink, plus a custom enamel pin and a special offer for your next visit

Jersey Mike’s: Receive $2 off any regular sub with coupon

Quizno’s: Download the Quizno’s Loyalty app and receive a free 4-inch sub with purchase

Subway: Buy a sub and a 30 oz. drink, and receive a free sandwich. Subway will also donate a meal to the hunger relief organization Feeding America.