Get free food, try menu items at Habit Burger for 3 days

Habit Burger has several days of festivities planned to celebrate the official grand opening of its sixth valley location at 1730 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas on Jan. 24.

The Habit Burger Grill is opening its sixth Nevada location. (Habit Burger/Facebook)

Customers wait outside in a long line at the Habit Burger Grill in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Raven Jackson/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ravenmjackson

A tray of food is prepared for a customer at the Habit Burger Grill in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Raven Jackson/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ravenmjackson

Habit Burger has several days of festivities planned to celebrate the official grand opening of its sixth valley location at 1730 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas on Jan. 24.

Sunday is Free Burger Day, with the first 200 guests between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. receiving a free Charburger, fries and a drink. On Monday, fans will be able to purchase an early taste of select menu items during those same hours, with all proceeds going to charity. Tuesday will be Free Habit Day, with various free menu items from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the first 200 guests.

1730 E. Craig Road