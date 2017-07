We all know how downright life-threatening our weather is at this time of year, and homeless people can’t escape it.

Chef/co-owner John Arena slides an Olde New York specialty pizza in the oven for seven minutes of cook time on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Metro Pizza, in Henderson. "It's not about what's on your plate," said Arena. "It's what's in your heart." (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

We all know how downright life-threatening our weather is at this time of year, and homeless people can’t escape it. You can help by bringing a 24-bottle case of 12-ounce water bottles to Metro Pizza (except the Ellis Island location) by the end of the month; in return you’ll get a free small cheese pizza, dine-in only. There’s no limit.

