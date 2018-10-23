Get free pizza with your losing lottery ticket in Las Vegas

Villa Italian Kitchen

Don’t throw away that ticket!

You stood in line for hours on the off-chance of snagging a share of that gazillion-dollar lottery jackpot, but Lady Luck wasn’t smiling on you. No matter how disgusted and downhearted you are, don’t toss it, because that slip of paper is worth something after all.

Villa Italian Kitchen, which has nearly 250 locations nationwide with a number in Southern Nevada will give a free slice of cheese pizza to anyone who comes in Wednesday with a losing ticket and purchases a beverage. Limit one per customer. Only the actual ticket (no photocopies) will be accepted, and tickets will not be returned.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.