These will remind you of Mom’s baking — unless, of course, in Mom’s case that amounted to reheating Sara Lee.

The berry hand pie at Carson Kitchen on Friday, Aug 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

These will remind you of Mom’s baking — unless, of course, in Mom’s case that amounted to reheating Sara Lee. At any rate, Carson Kitchen has introduced freshly baked berry hand pies. The berries in question are of the blue persuasion, and the pies are spiced with ginger and — wait for it — a touch of gin. They’re $9.

— Heidi Knapp RinellaPotis