Get half-priced slices at Las Vegas Valley Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is releasing two new flavors for National Cheesecake Day.

Cheesecake Factory's Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake features layers of chocolate cake and cherry cheesecake with sliced cherries, Ghirardelli chocolate and crunchy topping. Facebook

They’re also offering half-priced cheesecake for one day only.

The promotion offers any slice of cheesecake at half-price for dine-in guests on Sunday.

Two new cheesecakes are also eligible for half-price purchase. The Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake features layers of chocolate cake and cherry cheesecake with sliced cherries, Ghirardelli chocolate and crunchy topping. The Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake is a Cinnabon cinnamon cheesecake with vanilla crunch cake, cream cheese frosting, caramel and crunch topping.

Cheesecake Factory’s half-price promotion is eligible at all Las Vegas Valley locations.

