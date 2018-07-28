Get half-priced slices at Las Vegas Valley Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is releasing two new flavors for National Cheesecake Day.
They’re also offering half-priced cheesecake for one day only.
The promotion offers any slice of cheesecake at half-price for dine-in guests on Sunday.
Two new cheesecakes are also eligible for half-price purchase. The Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake features layers of chocolate cake and cherry cheesecake with sliced cherries, Ghirardelli chocolate and crunchy topping. The Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake is a Cinnabon cinnamon cheesecake with vanilla crunch cake, cream cheese frosting, caramel and crunch topping.
Cheesecake Factory’s half-price promotion is eligible at all Las Vegas Valley locations.
