Get in the Pappy Van Winkle spirit at Aria’s High Limit Lounge

Are you one of the thousands of whiskey lovers who enter lotteries for slots to purchase bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, the Kentucky straight bourbon label so popular that it’s almost impossible to find on the open market?

For a bit of respite from any Pappy’s drought you might be experiencing, Aria’s High Limit Lounge is offering — in honor of National Bourbon Day on Tuesday — flights of the upscale potent potable.

“For the Pappy flights at High Limit, it’s three pours, all three-quarters of an ounce,” said Michael Medina, director of food & beverage at Aria.

“Featured in the flight would be Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Old, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Old and Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Old,” he said. “Those are pours a connoisseur would seek out.”

The flights are $500 each. Pappy Van Winkle whiskeys are produced and aged at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Other top-flight whiskies available include Aria Barrel Maker’s Mark, Aria Barrel Knob Creek, Aria Barrel Woodford Reserve, Aria Barrel Whistle Pig 12 Year Old, Michter’s 20 Year Old, Old Forester Birthday and Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition.

