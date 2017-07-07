ad-fullscreen
Food

‘Get off my lawn’ at Sparrow + Wolf perfect for cranky old man

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2017 - 5:05 pm
 

Get Off My Lawn

This drink at Sparrow + Wolf on Spring Mountain Road was inspired by the thought of a cranky old man smoking a cigar on his front porch, yelling at neighborhood kids. The bitterness of the amaro dominates the flavor profile. As a nod to the man’s presumed good heart, the orange peel offers a sweet touch on the nose, and the maple syrup offers just a hint of sugar on the back end. The smoke, while visually interesting, honestly adds little to the flavor, so don’t feel bad if you skip that step at home.

Ingredients

■ 2 oz. Camus VS Cognac

■ 1 oz. Amari blend (equal parts Luxardo Bitter, Amaro Zucca and

Cynar) or your favorite amaro

■ 1/4 oz. maple syrup

■ 4 dashes of house cherry/cedar bitters (or substitute Angostura bitters)

Equipment

■ Cedar plank

■ Torch

Extras

■ Garnish

■ Orange peel

■ Beef jerky

Directions

Stir all ingredients over ice and pour into serving carafe. Burn cedar plank and invert snifter over plank to capture smoke. Turn smoked glass over, pour cocktail and garnish with orange peel. Serve beef jerky on the side.

 

