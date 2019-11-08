Get orders in now for Thanksgiving dinners to go

Las Vegas restaurants, as well as supermarkets and other businesses, offer all manner of feasts to go for Thanksgiving.

Tradition holds that someone — usually Mom — spends hours in the kitchen preparing the big Thanksgiving feast, but sometimes that’s not possible. Or you just don’t feel like it. In any case, Las Vegas restaurants, as well as supermarkets and other businesses, offer all manner of feasts to go. Here are some of them.

Big Jerk Carribbean, 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.; 702-427-5267 or bigjerkcaribbean.com: Jerk-spiced smoked turkey for 10, $80. Whole jerk-spiced smoked turkey with mac and cheese, sweet potato mash, salad and dumplings, $200. Whole side of ribs, $27.99. Reserve 48 hours in advance.

Echo & Rig, Tivoli Village; 702-489-3525 or echoandrig.com: Ready-to-cook turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, brown sugar yams, roasted autumn vegetables, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie, serves six to eight, $194. Available a la carte. Order now for pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 27 or 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 28.

Hearthstone, Red Rock Resort; (702) 797-7344 or hearthstonelv.com: Herb-roasted whole turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato puree, mac and cheese, apple-raisin stuffing, jalapeno creamed corn and apple or pumpkin pie, serves up to 10, $225. Order by 10 a.m. Nov. 24.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd.; 702-445-1000 or honeysalt.com: 17-pound roasted turkey (whole or carved), cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, orange-cranberry sauce, brown sugar yams, roasted autumn root vegetables, Parkerhouse rolls and pumpkin pie, serves eight, $225. Order at manager@honeysalt.com by Nov. 22 for pickup from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 28.

Joe’s Stone Crab, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-792-9222 or joes.net: Joe’s Pies to Go, varieties including Key lime, banana cream, peanut butter, Havana Dream, Boston cream, apple, coconut cream, chocolate fudge, pumpkin chiffon and the seasonal pie of the month, $34.95. Order by Nov. 24 for pickup by Nov. 27.

M Resort, 702-797-1878 or themresort.com: Thanksgiving Feast To Go includes butternut squash soup, whole roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, maple-glazed yams with dried cranberries, cranberry relish, creamed corn, honey-dill carrots, green beans amandine, Hawaiian sweet rolls and honey butter, apple crumb pie, pumpkin pie and whipped cream, $235, serves 10. Order by Nov. 25 for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 28.

Mabel’s BBQ, Palms; 702-944-5931, or mabelsbbqlv.com: Sliced whole smoked turkey (about 15 pounds) with herb gravy and choice of four sides: brioche and pecan dressing, roasted green beans with almonds and red pepper, mashed potatoes with chives and mascarpone, broccoli salad with roasted peanuts and dried cherries, poppy seed cole slaw with red onion and cilantro, hot greens with chopped pork, pit beans with chopped brisket and smoked pork belly, smoked beets with horseradish, spiced mac and cheese with mascarpone and cheddar or cheddar-bacon cornbread with whipped honey butter, and one 9-inch pumpkin, apple or pecan pie, serves 6 to 8, $175. Also available a la carte: Whole smoked turkey (about 15 pounds), $100. One pound Texas-style beef brisket, $30. One pound pork belly with pastrami spices and mustard glaze, $28. Rack of pork spare ribs (KC, Memphis or Cleveland style), $32. One pound of any side listed above, $20. Nine-inch pumpkin, apple or pecan pie, $25. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18; email info@mabelsbbqlv.com visit mabelsbbqlv.com.

Mimi’s Cafe, multiple locations; mimiscafe.com: Turkey Take-Home Feast for reheating, whole herb-buttered turkey, gravy, cranberry-orange relish, mashed potatoes, candied-pecan mashed sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, two carrot-raisin nut loaves and one pumpkin and one pecan pie, serves 8 to 10, $104.99. Ham Take-Home Feast for reheating, sliced smoked ham with orange-Dijon glaze, gravy, mashed potatoes, candied-pecan mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, spinach and strawberry salad with walnuts and feta, two carrot-raisin-nut loaves and one pecan and one pumpkin pie, serves 8 to 10, $104.99. Just the Sides, mashed potatoes, candied-pecan mashed sweet potatoes, gravy, cranberry-orange relish, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole and spinach and strawberry salad, $54.99. Sides also available a la carte. All available for pickup beginning Nov. 20.

Mon Ami Gabi, Paris Las Vegas; 702-944-4224 or monamigabi.com: Arugula salad with ricotta crouton and tapenade; herb-roasted turkey with caramelized yams, garlic-sage cornbread stuffing, haricots verts, potato puree, bourbon gravy and vanilla-cranberry relish; and pumpkin bread pudding with maple creme anglaise and pecan brown butter ice cream, or pecan chocolate tart with caramel sauce and vanilla whipped cream, $39.95 per person, order by 11 a.m. Nov. 27 for pickup from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 28.

