Get the juicy details on 5 of Vegas’ biggest burgers

Burgers make just about everything better.

Well, other than your cholesterol levels, but they’re almost always worth the trade-off.

Sometimes, though, you need something more than a drive-thru or your usual first choice can offer.

For those situations, we offer up these truly massive burgers.

Brady’s Way burger

No matter how many quarter-pound patties you’d like — keep stacking them atop any order for $3.25 each — you can top them with fries and cheese sauce. It’s called Brady’s Way, and proceeds from every order are donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

$4 extra; Irv’s Burgers, Durango’s Eat Your Heart Out food hall

Hot Beast

A skillet full of tater tots, pork belly, serrano chile, melted cheese and hot Cheetos engulfs a 7-ounce Angus beef patty before Korean mayo, BBQ sauce and ranch are added. Then it’s all topped with a sunny-side-up egg. There’s a larger version, the Belly of the Beast, that weighs 10½ pounds, can feed six to eight people and must be ordered 72 hours in advance.

$20.89, the Belly of the Beast is $85; Truffles N Bacon Cafe, 8872 S. Eastern Ave.

Outlaw Burger

A massive patty of hamburger mixed with brisket, onion and bell pepper is topped with red cabbage slaw, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli and onion strings piled so high, the whole thing looks like it was assembled by Scooby-Doo.

$21; Rollin’ Smoke, 3185 S. Highland Drive and 4115 S. Grand Canyon Drive

Whale Burger

Thankfully this one’s named for high rollers and doesn’t contain actual whale. Instead, it’s a pound of Australian Wagyu beef topped with a 6-ounce fried lobster tail, three slices of gold-dusted Billionaire’s Bacon, two slices of truffle cheese, housemade bacon jam, baby arugula and roasted garlic aioli. It comes with a 375-milliliter bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne.

$135; Slater’s 50/50, 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

Octuple Bypass Burger

Like most entries on the menu here, this one’s absurd. The Octuple Bypass stacks eight half-pound beef patties, 16 slices of cheese and 40 slices of bacon, along with chili and plenty of tomato and onion slices. It’s chock-full of approximately 20,000 calories — roughly the suggested intake for an average adult over the course of a week and a half.

$35.20; Heart Attack Grill, Neonopolis