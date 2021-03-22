Get your vaccine, get a free doughnut

Getting your shot gives you a shot at a free doughnut.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to those who have receive a COVID-19 vaccine. (Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free doughnut to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card.

The offer is good for those who have received one or both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You must show your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card; a sticker will not do.

Each customer will receive one free Original Glazed doughnut with no purchase required.

The free doughnuts are available at all U.S. locations — in stores or at drive-thrus — but not in online ordering or for delivery.

The offer is good through 2021.

Also, on Mondays from March 29 through May 24, you can get a free Original Glazed doughnut and a medium coffee.

For more information, go to krispykreme.com.