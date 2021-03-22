58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Get your vaccine, get a free doughnut

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2021 - 10:07 am
 
Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to those who have receive a COVID-19 vaccine. (Krisp ...
Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to those who have receive a COVID-19 vaccine. (Krispy Kreme)

Getting your shot gives you a shot at a free doughnut.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free doughnut to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card.

The offer is good for those who have received one or both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You must show your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card; a sticker will not do.

Each customer will receive one free Original Glazed doughnut with no purchase required.

The free doughnuts are available at all U.S. locations — in stores or at drive-thrus — but not in online ordering or for delivery.

The offer is good through 2021.

Also, on Mondays from March 29 through May 24, you can get a free Original Glazed doughnut and a medium coffee.

For more information, go to krispykreme.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began
Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began
2
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000
3
Hopes soared at SLS’s grand opening, but it didn’t take off
Hopes soared at SLS’s grand opening, but it didn’t take off
4
$191K jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip
$191K jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip
5
Fremont Street packed during March Madness weekend
Fremont Street packed during March Madness weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Read More