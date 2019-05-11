Giada talks about healthy food to Las Vegas students
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis spoke to students during the Snack in the Garden with Giada event at Blackhurst Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday.
The event was hosted by Green Our Planet, America’s largest school garden program. De Laurentiis talked about the importance of eating fresh produce and maintaining a well-balanced diet.
The chef’s first restaurant, Giada, opened at The Cromwell in 2014; her second spot, the fast-casual Pronto, opened at Caesars Palace in 2018.