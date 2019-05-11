Giada talks about healthy food to Las Vegas students

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis spoke to students during the Snack in the Garden with Giada event at Blackhurst Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday.

Giada De Laurentiis, left, hugs Maddie DeArkland, 11, after speaking to student during the Snack in the Garden with Giada event, at Blackhurst Elementary School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019. The event was hosted by Green Our Planet. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Giada De Laurentiis speaks to students during a Snack in the Garden with Giada event at Blackhurst Elementary School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019. The event was hosted by Green Our Planet. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, left, speaks to Lisa Cheplak, chef program manager for Green Our Planet, as they walk to a class room to speak to students at Blackhurst Elementary School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019. The event, Snack in the Garden with Giada, was hosted in partnership with Green Our Planet. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Giada De Laurentiis looks at the garden with students from left, Rhett Franquez, 11, Maddie DeArkland, 11, and Gabriela Elvira, 10, at Blackhurst Elementary School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019. The event, Snack in the Garden with Giada, was hosted in partnership with Green Our Planet. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The event was hosted by Green Our Planet, America’s largest school garden program. De Laurentiis talked about the importance of eating fresh produce and maintaining a well-balanced diet.

The chef’s first restaurant, Giada, opened at The Cromwell in 2014; her second spot, the fast-casual Pronto, opened at Caesars Palace in 2018.