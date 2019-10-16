Giant Las Vegas farmers market to sell student-grown vegetables

Check out Henderson's Big B's Texas BBQ, which is just days away from opening its new west-side location. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cooks looking for fresh produce can find it at the Giant Student Farmers Market, the largest student-run market in the country, from 9:30 am. to noon Oct. 23 in the Clark County Government Amphitheater at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Organized by the nonprofit Green Our Planet, it’ll involve more than 600 students from more than 50 Clark County schools selling their garden-grown vegetables.

New owner, new head chef

Congrats to Rick Giffen, who has exited his position as executive chef of T-Mobile Arena to assume the role of food and beverage director and concept manager for Highgate Hotels. That will put the chef, whose local experience includes time overseeing the kitchens of Stratosphere, Eiffel Tower Restaurant and Mon Ami Gabi, in charge of the restaurants of the OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

Hitting the shelves

The moonshine that the Mob Museum has been distilling in its Underground will be for sale off-premise for the first time, at all 19 Lee’s Discount Liquors, beginning Friday. Other outlets, including restaurants and bars, are to be announced later. The moonshine comes in 50-ml and 750-ml bottles and is made only of yellow corn with no additional sugar. And some of the 750-ml jars come with $5 vouchers toward museum admission.

The boss’s special day

In recognition of National Boss’s Day, which is Wednesday, Topgolf at MGM Grand is offering 50 percent off food items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday.

New pizza roll in town

Cinnaholic, which has four locations in the valley, has introduced its first savory selection, a pizza roll with marinara sauce and vegan mozzarella-style cheese.

Great for date night

The OpenTable reservation web site included six Las Vegas restaurants on its list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America. They are Eiffel Tower Restaurant and Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace, Giada at The Cromwell, Top of the World at the STRAT and Golden Steer Steakhouse, 308 W. Sahara Ave.

Openings

We’re told that Henderson’s Big B’s Texas BBQ is just days away from opening its new west side location. An official opening date hasn’t been announced, but fans who swing by 6115 S. Fort Apache Road this weekend may very well find owners Brian Buechner and Natalia Badzjo working the smoker and serving up their creations. The new Big B’s occupies the space that was most recently home to Andre’s Bistro & Bar.

A Red Lobster is scheduled to open Tuesday at 1870 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

True Food Kitchen, which has an emphasis on healthy dining, is scheduled to open Oct. 23 in Downtown Summerlin. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Visit truefoodkitchen.com.

Diablo’s Cantina, which opened at Luxor last year, will branch out with a location at The Mirage, expected to open in December.

Sightings

TV personality Whitney Port and rap duo Play-n-Skillz at separate tables at Tao at The Venetian. Emily Simpson of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and her husband, Shane, at Hamptons at Tivoli Village.

