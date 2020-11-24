58°F
Giant turkey legs to land at Treasure Island for Thanksgiving

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2020 - 3:37 pm
 
Giant turkey legs are on the menu at the Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar. (Treasure Island)
Disneyland may still be closed and the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival canceled this year — both because of the COVID-19 pandemic — but Las Vegans who are lovers of giant turkey legs have another source for them.

To celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will sell 26-ounce turkey legs with Cajun lemon-pepper rub for $6.50 each, while they last.

And just in case leg lovers are with someone who isn’t as enamored with Flintstones-level fare, Golden Circle also serves giant pretzels with cheese sauce and honey mustard, chicken wings, nachos and burgers.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

