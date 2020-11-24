Giant turkey legs to land at Treasure Island for Thanksgiving
Those who love caveman-sized turkey legs have just one day to get to the sportsbook and order one.
Disneyland may still be closed and the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival canceled this year — both because of the COVID-19 pandemic — but Las Vegans who are lovers of giant turkey legs have another source for them.
To celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will sell 26-ounce turkey legs with Cajun lemon-pepper rub for $6.50 each, while they last.
And just in case leg lovers are with someone who isn’t as enamored with Flintstones-level fare, Golden Circle also serves giant pretzels with cheese sauce and honey mustard, chicken wings, nachos and burgers.
