Gilcrease Orchard’s apple cider returns for the season

Homemade apple cider at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. The cider is made from apples at the orchard. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Gilcrease Orchard will begin selling its famous apple cider this weekend.

Made from the orchard’s Gala apples, the cider will be available starting Saturday at the farm stand at $3 for a pint and $7 for a half gallon, according to the orchard’s Facebook post.

The orchard is at 7800 N. Tenaya Way, near West Grand Teton Drive, in the northwest valley. Hours vary with the season; currently the orchard is open from 7 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit thegilcreaseorchard.org.