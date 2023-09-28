Gilley’s Saloon on the Strip reopens after health department closure

Officials cited an “imminent health hazard” in closing the Treasure Island restaurant with one of the best Strip views of the Formula One Grand Prix.

Gilley's Saloon at Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant reopened after being closed by the Southern Nevada Health District on Sept. 26, 2023. (Treasure Island)

Gilley’s Saloon, the Treasure Island restaurant with one of the best Strip views of the Formula One Grand Prix, has reopened after being closed Tuesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

In a statement provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday, Treasure Island said “the restaurant has conducted all repairs and maintenance and has met all requirements of the Southern Nevada Health District. Gilley’s is now open again and looks forward to welcoming back guests.”

On Wednesday, the SNHD provided the Review-Journal with a statement explaining the closure: “Gilley’s at TI Las Vegas was closed by the Southern Nevada Health District on September 26 for operating under an imminent health hazard. Health inspectors observed that food was being prepared in the kitchen while construction was underway. The establishment will be allowed to reopen when corrective action has been taken.”

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.