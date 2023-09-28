80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Gilley’s Saloon on the Strip reopens after health department closure

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2023 - 10:05 am
 
Updated September 28, 2023 - 10:20 am
Gilley's Saloon at Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant reopened after being ...
Gilley's Saloon at Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant reopened after being closed by the Southern Nevada Health District on Sept. 26, 2023. (Treasure Island)

Gilley’s Saloon, the Treasure Island restaurant with one of the best Strip views of the Formula One Grand Prix, has reopened after being closed Tuesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

In a statement provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday, Treasure Island said “the restaurant has conducted all repairs and maintenance and has met all requirements of the Southern Nevada Health District. Gilley’s is now open again and looks forward to welcoming back guests.”

On Wednesday, the SNHD provided the Review-Journal with a statement explaining the closure: “Gilley’s at TI Las Vegas was closed by the Southern Nevada Health District on September 26 for operating under an imminent health hazard. Health inspectors observed that food was being prepared in the kitchen while construction was underway. The establishment will be allowed to reopen when corrective action has been taken.”

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
3
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
4
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
5
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
RJ FILE*** BILL HUGHES/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Ava makes a splash while chasing a toy during ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Doggie Paddle & Play Day, “Black Panther in Concert,” and a celebration of noir films and classic cocktails lead this week’s lineup.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is gang tackled during the first half of an ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders’ home opener, Life is Beautiful and iHeartRadio music fests, Knights vs. Kings and Marc Maron top the lineup for the week of Sept. 22-28.

More stories
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
OSHA investigating death of construction worker at Bellagio fountains
OSHA investigating death of construction worker at Bellagio fountains
Chicago-inspired restaurant eyeing Las Vegas expansion
Chicago-inspired restaurant eyeing Las Vegas expansion
2 more Strip resorts to reinstate parking fees
2 more Strip resorts to reinstate parking fees
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend