Global bakery chain opens a 2nd Las Vegas Valley shop

Look for breads, pastries, cloud cakes filled with flavored whipped creams and more at this French-Asian bakery-café in Chinatown.

Cloud cakes from Tous les Jours feature sponge cake filled with flavored whipped creams. The French-Asian bakery-café has opened its second Las Vegas shop, this time in Chinatown. (Tous les Jours)

It’s ube loaves, pain au chocolat and cloud cakes every day at Tous les Jours.

The global chain of French-Asian bakery-cafés, whose name means “every day” in French, has opened its second Las Vegas location, this time at 4731 W. Spring Mountain Road, Suite B, in Chinatown. The first shop is on South Rainbow Boulevard, near Enterprise.

The menu ranges from breads, pastries and cakes baked in house daily to coffee drinks, tea drinks, and frappes and smoothies. Cloud cakes, a signature item, feature delicate sponge cake filled with flavored whipped creams.

The bakery-café has more than 100 locations in North America and almost 1,700 around the world. The new shop is open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight, tous les jours. Visit tljus.com or call 702-830-2360.

