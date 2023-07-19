109°F
Food

Global Israeli restaurant famous for its party vibe opens on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 5:25 pm
 
A spread from HaSalon, a Mediterranean restaurant from famed Israeli chef Eyal Shani, which is ...
A spread from HaSalon, a Mediterranean restaurant from famed Israeli chef Eyal Shani, which is open as of July 2023 in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Teddy Wolff)
The exterior of HaSalon, a Mediterranean restaurant from famed Israeli chef Eyal Shani, which i ...
The exterior of HaSalon, a Mediterranean restaurant from famed Israeli chef Eyal Shani, which is open as of July 2023 in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Venetian)

HaSalon, a Mediterranean spot that just opened at The Venetian, is like two restaurants in one,

Only two seatings a night are offered. The first, at 6 p.m., features a traditional sit-down dining experience. At about 8 p.m., the start of the second seating, the music gets turned up, the energy rises and diners are encouraged to get into the groove.

HaSalon, which means “living room” in Hebrew, is the second restaurant at the property from celebrated chef Eyal Shani, often called the father of modern Israeli cooking, who has restaurants around the globe, including in his native Israel. Miznon, serving fast-casual Israeli street food, debuted at The Venetian in late 2022.

The rotating menu at HaSalon features dishes like the Horrible Hammer, a strew of herbs and flowers pounded atop beef carpaccio; a sweet corn version of mamaliga, a Romanian-Jewish dish akin to polenta; and roasted calamari in sage butter, resting on tomato foam swirled with yogurt.

The look of the restaurant mingles tile, concrete, wood and a mix of vintage and modern furnishings and fixtures.

“At HaSalon, you are getting the best feeling that life can give, the magic from a night you are praying will never end, experiencing a loss of control and the freedom that feeling has,” said the chef, giving dreamy voice to the HaSalon philosophy.

Shani, a native of Tel Aviv, opened the first HaSalon in his hometown in 2008. New York, Paris and Miami have followed.

HaSalon is open from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday. The restaurant lies just off the casino floor in the Palazzo tower at The Venetian. Reservations/details: venetianlasvegas.com/restaurants/hasalon.html. Follow on social media at @venetianvegas and @hasalon_vegas.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

