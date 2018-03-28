Golden Knight and Wolfgang Puck create a team-inspired pizza

Lots of local businesses have food and drinks named in honor of the new hometown favorites — and now playoff bound — Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, but the pizza being served at Wolfgang Puck Bar Grill at Downtown Summerlin actually was created with the help of one of the players.

Wolfgang Puck

Sam Abrams

Sam Abrams

Defenseman Nate Schmidt had a one-on-one pizza-making session with the master and created a pie topped with shrimp, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, red onions and jalapenos. It’s $15 or $25, depending on size. And if you present your ticket stub from any of the team’s home games, you can get it for 50 percent off.