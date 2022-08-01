92°F
Golden Knight-inspired ice cream flavors to debut

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2022 - 11:51 am
 
(Secret Creamery)
(Secret Creamery)
Elena Leger, left, holds hands with boyfriend Fernando Agundez as they walk towards T-Mobile Ar ...
Elena Leger, left, holds hands with boyfriend Fernando Agundez as they walk towards T-Mobile Arena to watch the Vegas Golden Knights season opener against the San Jose Sharks in Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pass. Shoot. Scoop.

The Vegas Golden Knights just announced that Secret Creamery, a locally owned ice cream company, has been named an Official Golden Knights Ice Cream Partner in a multi-year agreement. Four new flavors are being launched: Chance Tracks, Fortress Fudge, Vegas Born Brownie and Victory Flamingo.

As part of the new partnership, Secret Creamery will be offered on game days at Toshiba Plaza or T-Mobile Arena and will be featured on the team’s digital and social media channels. Fans will have the opportunity to win free Secret Creamery pints that can be picked up at Green Valley Grocery locations during Golden Knights regular-season home games.

“Secret Creamery shares a strong passion for our community, and their four new flavors inspired by the Golden Knights will be a great addition for local hockey fans to enjoy throughout the season,” said Keith Baulsir, Golden Knights senior vice president of global partnerships.

Secret Creamery is at 3449 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Green Valley Grocery, also an official partner of the Golden Knights, carries the ice cream. Secret Creamery was founded in 2019 to showcase small-batch artisan ice cream in flavors like blueberry goat cheese and strawberry rose.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

