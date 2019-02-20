Golden Knights’ Reaves to serve his beer after Bruins game

Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves holds up a cutout of himself at a party for the release of his new beer, Training Day, at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights right winger Ryan Reaves will tap a keg of his 7Five Training Day beer after the Knights game Wednesday night at Sierra Gold, 6515 S. Jones Blvd. The party will begin at 10 p.m., and Reaves will pour beer for guests, followed by a one-hour autograph signing. 7Five Training Day is on tap at all four Sierra Gold locations.

Tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the 45th-year celebration of UNLVino, April 11-13. The three-night format is back, with Bubble-Licious on April 11 at Keep Memory Alive Event Center, Sake Fever on April 12 at Red Rock Resort and the Grand Tasting on April 13 at The Mirage Events Center. For tickets, go to unlvino.com.

Bash for tiki forbear

A party celebrating what would have been the 112th birthday of Donn Beach — also known as Don The Beachcomber — will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road. The party, The Golden Tiki’s second annual celebration of Beach’s birthday, will include the unveiling of his shrunken head. Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts. Beach is credited with creating cocktails including the Zombie and one version of the Mai Tai.

Honoring a chef’s memory

The late Joel Robuchon will be honored March 7 at L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon at MGM Grand with a special seven-course tasting menu of his classics. It’s $250; 702-891-7351.

Chefs making moves

Julien Asseo is leaving Restaurant Guy Savoy in Caesars Palace, where he has been executive chef. Word is he’s relocating to Paso Robles, California, to open a California-style French bistro. Nicholas Sharpe, former executive chef at Michael Mina Bellagio, is now executive chef of the Plaza. And Rhori Kow, most recently chef de cuisine at Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, is the new executive chef at Triple George Grill.

Sightings

UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin at Sake Rok at The Park.

