Food

Golden Knights Ryan Reaves’ beer now available in cans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2019 - 6:24 pm
 
Updated March 26, 2019 - 6:56 pm

When Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves and company launched his Training Day golden ale in late December, it was initially available only on tap at local PKWY Taverns.

Adam Coates, Reaves’ partner in 7Five Brewing, said then his goal was “to have a packaged can product in 2019.”

That day arrived Tuesday.

Reaves announced on Twitter that cans of Training Day are available at Lee’s Discount Liquors.

“Vegas!! The wait is over,” read the tweet.

The beer, available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, retails for $9.75.

The Knights return to action Wednesday in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

