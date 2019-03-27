Golden Knights Ryan Reaves’ beer now available in cans

When Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves and company launched his Training Day golden ale in late December, it was initially available only on tap at local PKWY Taverns.
Adam Coates, Reaves’ partner in 7Five Brewing, said then his goal was “to have a packaged can product in 2019.”
That day arrived Tuesday.
Vegas!!! The wait is over. 7fivebrewing’s Training Day is in cans now @LeesDiscountLiq Get thirsty and go grab some pic.twitter.com/E5tvMBZCTE
— Ryan Reaves (@reavo7five) March 26, 2019
Reaves announced on Twitter that cans of Training Day are available at Lee’s Discount Liquors.
“Vegas!! The wait is over,” read the tweet.
The beer, available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, retails for $9.75.
The Knights return to action Wednesday in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche.
