Golden Knights Ryan Reaves’ beer now available in cans

Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves talks to fans at a party for the release of his new beer, Training Day, at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ryan Reaves posa para fotografías con admiradores en una fiesta para el lanzamiento de su nueva cerveza, Training Day, en PKWY Tavern Flamingo en Las Vegas, el jueves 27 de diciembre de 2018. Caroline Brehman / Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights fans cheer at a party for the release of Ryan Reaves' new beer, Training Day, at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves poses for a photograph with fans at a party for the release of his new beer, Training Day, at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A glass of Ryan Reaves' new beer, Training Day, sits on a table at a party for the release of the beer at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

When Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves and company launched his Training Day golden ale in late December, it was initially available only on tap at local PKWY Taverns.

Adam Coates, Reaves’ partner in 7Five Brewing, said then his goal was “to have a packaged can product in 2019.”

That day arrived Tuesday.

Vegas!!! The wait is over. 7fivebrewing’s Training Day is in cans now @LeesDiscountLiq Get thirsty and go grab some pic.twitter.com/E5tvMBZCTE — Ryan Reaves (@reavo7five) March 26, 2019

Reaves announced on Twitter that cans of Training Day are available at Lee’s Discount Liquors.

“Vegas!! The wait is over,” read the tweet.

The beer, available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, retails for $9.75.

The Knights return to action Wednesday in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche.

