Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves hopes Training Day beer a big hit

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will be at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road near the 215 Beltway on Thursday to launch his beer.

Flock & Fowl owner Chef Sheridan Su prepares Hainanese chicken rice with Mary's free range chicken, chicken schmaltz rice, organic fried egg, Chinese sausage, cucumbers, pickled mustard, greens, ginger scallion sauce, house made chili and house made soy sauce at The Ogden on Friday, February 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights Ryan Reaves takes a breather during practice on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Flock & Fowl owners Chef Sheridan Su, right, and wife Jenny at their new location at The Ogden on Friday, February 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The beach-inspired bar at The Golden Tiki on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will be at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road near the 215 Beltway on Thursday to launch his beer. The collaboration between Reaves’ 7Five Brewing Company and the local Able Baker Brewing will be called Training Day. Made with Weyermann Carahell malt, and mosaic and nugget hops, Training Day is described as “an aromatic, full-bodied golden ale.” The launch party starts at 7 p.m. and will features giveaways of Golden Knights tickets, autographed merchandise and other items.

Mr. Coco welcomes you

The Palms has confirmed that an upscale cocktail lounge by mixologist Francesco Lafranconi will be called Mr. Coco and will open on Jan. 11. Highlights will reportedly include a cocktail amuse bouche served to guests before they enter the lounge, signature cocktails such as the Truffles and Bubbles created with truffle-infused Cognac and Champagne, and a dining menu created by chef Steve Benjamin, formerly of L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon.

An honor for Esther’s

Gayot has released its list of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S. for 2018, and a Las Vegas establishment made the cut. Esther’s Kitchen comes in at No. 2. You can see the full list at Gayot.com.

New spot for brunch

Speaking of Esther’s, chef James Trees will launch a Sunday brunch service on Jan. 6. There’s no word yet on hours or the menu.

Chef lands a tiki gig

Flock & Fowl’s Sheridan Su will take over the kitchen of Chinatown watering hole The Golden Tiki early next year. The chef, who also operates Fat Choy in the Eureka casino, will reportedly roll out a menu of Polynesian tiki food with a “kooky Trader Vic’s” vibe.

Diablo’s is back

There’s good news for fans of Diablo’s Cantina who have been missing its brand of Mexican cuisine since it closed at the former Monte Carlo. The new location is now open for business at Luxor. Diablo’s is in the space of the former T&T Tacos & Tequila.

Brawlers’ lineup

The list of teams competing in the next season of the Back of the House Brawl food truck cooking competition has been announced. They include chefs from Hakkasan, Summit Club, Golden Entertainment, Esther’s Kitchen, Bardot Brasserie, The Kitchen at Atomic, Hell’s Kitchen, Urban Seed, Momofuku, Sparrow + Wolf, Bazaar Meat, EDO Tapas, Jean George Steakhouse, bBd’s, Michael Mina Bellagio, DW Bistro, Aria and Kaiseki Yuzu. As previously reported, this season will feature teams of one chef from the Strip and one off-Strip chef, and will launch March 23 at The Park across from T-Mobile Arena and Toshiba Plaza. For a full list of the teams, check out Back of the House Brawl’s Facebook page, facebook.com/bohbrawl.

Got an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email amancini @reviewjournal.com or hrinella @reviewjournal.com.