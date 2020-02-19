Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves teams with MGM on newest beer

Right winger Reaves created Showtime Blonde Ale in collaboration with MGM Resorts, and it’ll be available only at its Las Vegas properties.

Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves holds up a cutout of himself at a party for the release of his new beer, Training Day, at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

7Five Brewing Co.

Winnipeg Jets left wing Adam Lowry (17) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) scrap on the ice during the second period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights star Ryan Reaves will make a ceremonial first pour of his new Showtime Blonde Ale during an appearance from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at NoMad Bar at NoMad. Some 75 guests who purchase a pint of it will have a chance to meet the right winger.

The event will celebrate a collaboration between Reaves’ 7Five Brewing Co. and MGM Resorts International to create the beer, which has been described as a crisp, easy-drinking ale.

An MGM Resorts spokeswoman said it will be available at all of the company’s Las Vegas-area properties at bars including NoMad Bar; Moneyline at Park MGM; Beerhaus at The Park; Five50, the Lobby Bar and the Aria Pool at Aria; the Starting Gate at the sportsbook at Bellagio; Nine Fine Irishmen and Pour 24 at New York-New York; the Public House, Tender Lounge, Aurora and Flight at the Luxor; and Vagabond and The Lounge at Excalibur.

This is the third brew for 7Five and Reaves, following Training Day Golden Ale and Dawn Breaker Lager.

