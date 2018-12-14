Golden Lotus cocktail honors Chinese tea service

The Cosmopolitan’s newest restaurant, Red Plate, serves a cocktail that honors Chinese tea service. A carafe of gin-and-lychee-forward cocktail is served alongside hot jasmine tea. Pour both over an ice sphere for a “fire and ice” experience.
Ingredients
■ 1½ ounces Suntory Roku gin
■ ½ ounce Soho lychee liqueur
■ 2 ounces H20 Apple Rosewater
■ ½ ounce ginger syrup
■ ¾ ounce lemon
■ 1 ounce Yuzu Sour
■ Jasmine blooming tea flower
Garnish
■ Firestix
Instructions
Shake first six ingredients with ice and strain into carafe. Serve with cup containing ice sphere along with teapot with Jasmine tea flower and hot water.