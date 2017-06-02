ad-fullscreen
Food

Golden Tiki makes a ‘kuuipo’ cocktail served in a pineapple — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2017 - 5:22 pm
 

From Las Vegas’ most over-the-top tiki bar, The Golden Tiki, comes the kuuipo.

The name means sweetheart, and this monster drink was made for sharing.

Obviously, you don’t have to serve it in a pineapple, or decorate that pineapple. But what good is a tiki drink if you don’t have fun with it?

Ingredients

■ 4 oz. J. Wray golden rum

■ 1 1/2 oz. Lejay casis liqueur

■ 3 oz. pineapple juice

■ 1 oz. pineapple gomme syrup

■ 1 1/2 oz. lime juice

■ 1 whole pineapple

Preparation

Hollow out whole pineapple with top. Cut two holes for straws.

Directions

Combine all ingredients. Shake with pellet ice. Pour into pineapple. Garnish with straw, umbrellas and other fun toys.

