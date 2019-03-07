Good Pie expanding into Las Vegas Arts District in fall

Local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says Good Pie is coming to the Arts District. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the International Pizza Expo winds down and some of the world’s finest pizza makers prepare to head home, local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo has some big news for local pizza lovers: Good Pie is coming to the Arts District.

Rotolo, who opened the first Good Pie in Pawn Plaza about a year ago, has signed a lease for a space at 1212 Main St., on the same block as Velveteen Rabbit, ReBar and Majestic Repertory Theater. He’s partnered with the building’s landlord on the project, with plans to open this fall.

“I want to pick a date that means something,” Rotolo said, when asked when he expects to begin serving. “So if a Christopher Columbus celebration could be happening, if it could be a Veterans (Day) Weekend-ish thing, hopefully it’s around that time frame. But it’s too early to tell.”

Unlike his current location, the new Good Pie will be a full-service restaurant that, in addition to a slice window in front, will offer an indoor dining room, bar and a sidewalk patio.

“What people tell me every day, and I’ve been hearing it for a year, is they want to come in. They want to sit down. They want a fuller experience than what I can offer at my (current) location.”

A full kitchen also will allow him to expand the menu, incorporating one of his most popular weekly specials.

“Now, that Good Pie lasagna that people have been craving every Sunday will be available every day. We’re gonna to do a baked ziti. We’re going to do a penne vodka. We’re going to do those Italian American pizza shop classics. We’re going to do a fried calamari and an amazing fried calzone.”

The space that Good Pie will occupy was originally being considered by Evel Pie partner Branden Powers for a project called Heavy Metal Pizza Party. That deal failed to materialize after Powers was unable to secure the space next door. That next-door location is being developed into a “neighborhood social house” by Kim Owens and former Kitchen at Atomic chef Justin Kingsley Hall, while Powers is looking for a new locale for his project.

Rotolo says he hasn’t decided whether he’ll continue operating the original Good Pie location after the new one opens. But, he says, he’s extremely excited to expand into the Arts District.

“It’s a huge opportunity to be invested in a community that I just love and believe in the future of.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.